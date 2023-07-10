After training all year and attending gala days across the state, Wagga's best junior soccer players have put themselves to the test at the 2023 Kanga Cup.
Football Wagga sent 13 teams to the tournament from across both the Skills Acquisition Program and Wagga City Wanderers cohorts.
Three Wagga teams made it into their respective grand finals, with the under 11 side taking out the Female Plate over Belconnen United with a 4-0 win on Friday.
Indy Bunt was named grand final MVP in the game with local Spencer Felke also named MVP in his under 9 Open Plate grand final game.
Football Wagga female development officer Stacey Collins said players have been working for months to prepare for the event and exceeded all expectations.
"Kanga Cup is a week long tournament, with finals on Friday, it goes from under 9s to under 18s," Collins said.
"We had three academy teams and 10 from the SAP program attend, we had three teams made it all the way through to the grand finals on Friday."
Collins said the player development across the week was phenomenal, with most players unlikely to experience as much soccer in such a short period of time outside of Kanga Cup.
"You find when it's all compacted into a couple of days you do really see the growth in those few days for those players," she said.
"They just live and breathe football for that week, I spent a lot of time with the under 11 girls and they made huge steps in their development by just being able to have the ball at their feet, constantly thinking about playing and being around football."
Collins said all the participants had a fantastic time and their club spirit grew with each game each day.
There wasn't just young talent on-field though, with Football Wagga also well represented by referees Mitchell Wordsworth and Louie Douglas.
"We had some referees from Wagga go over as well who got to perform their duties on a bigger stage, and they did really well, with some selected to officiate finals matches," Collins said.
With the women's World Cup set to kick-off next week, Collins said there was an extra buzz around the fields with anticipation for the event to arrive on Australian soil.
"The competition was very competitive, but the kids still had that passion for the game," she said.
"There was a focus as well that the World Cup is coming and that was keeping a lot of people excited as well, remembering that we were doing this and in two week's time we'd be seeing some really great stars here in Australia doing the same thing."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
