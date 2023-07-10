The Daily Advertiser
Wagga juniors impress competition at Kanga Cup in Canberra

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 2:15pm
Wagga's under 11 girls side were crowned Female Plate champions with a 4-0 win over Belconnen United in Canberra on Friday. Picture supplied
After training all year and attending gala days across the state, Wagga's best junior soccer players have put themselves to the test at the 2023 Kanga Cup.

