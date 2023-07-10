The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Back at strength CSU hand Northern Jets nine goal loss

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 11 2023 - 9:29am, first published July 10 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU playing coach Holly Judd said her team surprised themselves with a win over Northern Jets on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
CSU playing coach Holly Judd said her team surprised themselves with a win over Northern Jets on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

It was the first time since round nine Charles Sturt University had access to their full side and the on court boost was palpable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.