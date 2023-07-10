Back at strength CSU hand Northern Jets 9-goal loss

It was the first time since round nine Charles Sturt University had access to their full side and the on court boost was palpable.
Taking down Northern Jets 40-31, coach Holly Judd said she was still in disbelief that her side had managed to get the win.
Coming out strong in the first quarter, the side's self belief and back-to-basics game plan was all they needed to hold on for the full four quarters.
"Everyone was back and I think everyone just did their job, and it paid off," Judd said.
"The defenders did their role and once we got it into attack we converted, it just all came together.
"The best part of it was we led the whole way and we didn't take our foot off the gas and let them catch up, we, kept going the whole time and didn't drop our heads.
"Every time we went to a quarter break, we looked at the scores and thought we were at 0-0 again and thought if we win each quarter then we'll win the game."
Just their third win of the year, Judd said it has boost morale and provided a much needed reassurance to the group of their playing capabilities.
"Iit gives the whole team a sense that we can play high quality netball, we just need to bring it each week, so it gives us all a boost," she said.
"It also gives me a boost as a coach knowing that we are improving since the start of the season."
With players stepping into A grade for the first time and others being drawn up to help cover unavailable players this season, the surprise win was hard earned.
"We normally struggle bringing it down the court when teams do a defensive zone and I think our patience in working the ball around until there was a right option or an option to move it down the court paid off," she said.
"I think everything just clicked this week.
"It was really nice to play, it just flowed in our end and we didn't play Jets game, we just played our own game, in the past we tend to change our way of playing and try and play like our opposition, like North Wagga last week, we tried to play a fast game like they did and that just didn't work, where this week we just kept playing our own game."
Bushsows last win was in round eight where they beat East Wagga-Kooringal by six goals.
Sitting seventh on the ladder, they play the sixth sitting Marrar next week, where they'll look to put on another strong performance.
Around the league, CSU weren't the only surprise of the weekend with East Wagga-Kooringal and North Wagga drawing at Gumly Oval.
Barellan 52 d Marrar 15 at Langtry Oval.
East Wagga-Kooringal 25 drew North Wagga 25 at Gumly Oval.
Charles Sturt University 40 d Northern Jets 31 at Peter Hastie Oval.
Temora 76 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 24 at The Rock Recreation Ground.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
