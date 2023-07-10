The Daily Advertiser
Two people arrested after police allegedly uncover unregistered guns and ammunition at a home in Yanco

By Talia Pattison
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 10:31am
Two people were arrested as a result of the search. Picture file

GUNS and ammunition have been seized by officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District during a raid at a home in Yanco.

