Discipline a real focus as Young let chance slip

Young missed their chance to reclaim top spot on the Group Nine ladder and win back the Challenge Cup, but captain-coach Nick Cornish believes there are plenty of positives out of their loss to Kangaroos.
Coming off a long break, with their last game a 62-8 win over Southcity on June 18, the Cherrypickers scored three tries to one in the first half of their clash at Equex Centre on Sunday.
However ill discipline proved costly in the second half.
Not only did they have halfback Jacob Lucas sin binned midway through the second half, but the Cherrypickers kept giving their Wagga opportunities good chances to score off plenty of penalties.
It's something Cornish is looking to correct.
"We showed how we can play," Cornish said.
"The first half was exactly how we want to play, we completed high and they were good in the first half too.
"I think if we did the same thing in the second half it could have been a little bit different but with how much ball we dropped and how many penalties we gave away with a side like 'Roos with that bit of X factor and a great attacking side you just can't afford to give them that much field position.
"We can see from both halves just what we need to do."
Young has the second best attacking record in the competition.
However Cornish is still looking to strike the right balance.
"In the first half we don't have as many penalties, camped down their end a little bit better, played that field position and rolled over them a little bit," he said.
"The second half we don't, we start giving them piggybacks down the field, not respecting the footy, dropping it a little bit and we looked good sometimes when we have shape but just have to earn that right to play footy."
Their third loss of the season has the Cherrypickers in third but only on points differential.
They are level on points with both Tumut and Temora and now one win clear of Kangaroos and Gundagai on the compact Group Nine ladder.
With their other two losses big blow outs against Tumut and Gundagai, Cornish was pleased with the fight the team showed this time around.
Especially after having chances to level things late in the second half after closing within six points when Kangaroos had all the momentum.
"It's a closer game for a loss if you have to lose," Cornish said.
"I thought our defence was a lot better, we obviously leaked a couple of points there at the end.
"The first half is how we want to play, by trying to beat teams without trying to score big numbers."
They will be looking to hit back when they host Albury at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
After three straight losses to teams now in the top five, the Thunder will be desperate to get another win on the board.
They are now two points outside the top five with five rounds to play.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
