Goannas overcome Griffith defence to lock down first win over Swans

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes now sit a game clear on the Riverina League ladder after a hard earned five goal win over Griffith.
The top of the ladder has been hotly contested this season, with three teams previously separated by percentage only.
After losing to Swans in round one, Goannas were keen to capitalise on their last opportunity to show they can beat them in the home and away season.
Co-coach Marie Hope said the win is a nice confidence boost as the season end draws near.
"You want to go into a finals campaign knowing that you can or that you have beaten every side at least once, I think it does help psychologically," Hope said.
"I think that's why the girls were a bit up and about at the end of the game, because they felt like they really had to work hard for it, but it was good to earn the win."
A tight game from start to end, Hope said overcoming Griffith's defence was key to getting the win, complementing opposition coach Joh Munro for her influence on the team.
The ex-Melbourne Vixen and West Coast Fever defender has nearly a decade experience at the top level, and was previously a defensive specialist coach with the Vixens.
"It was a relief to win because obviously we wanted to try and get that win the second time around but it was just an outright battle the whole game," Hope said.
"I mean they're such a quality opposition you can really see the defensive influence and expertise of Joh (Munro) in her team, and across her whole team which I think brings them to the next level.
"It was really great to play against, even get some ideas from, them but we're definitely very happy to get that win because I'm sure we'll see them again as some stage and it's nice to know that we can get the win over them."
Working on their defensive turnovers this year, Hope said the side struggled to capitalise on those balls in their round one loss, but feels the team were much better this weekend.
Standout performances from Katie Caller and Shannan Cohalan kept the side grounded at both ends of the court.
"I actually couldn't split them, Katie Caller and Shannan Cohalan, they were really the pillars of strength at either end of the court," Hope said.
"Shannan was getting turnovers, winning ball, and Katie was just so strong in the circle holding really well, and she was just such a strong target for us to deliver the ball too.
"They really stayed strong throughout the entire game, it was just fantastic to see that performance from both of them."
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 60 d Leeton-Whitton 33 at Ganmain Sports Ground.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 51 d Griffith 47 at Mangoplah Sports Ground.
Wagga Tigers 58 d Turvey Park 21 at Robertson Oval.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 77 d Narrandera 17 at Crossroads Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
