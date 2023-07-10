Letters: Bank closures are hurting small Riverina communities

With the recent notifications of regional bank branches, I sincerely ask what do the Big 4 Banks understand by the term "social conscience".
The SMH's Clancy Yeates noted "the big four banks are forecast to rake in record combined profits of more than $33 billion this financial year" (SMH January 19, 2023).
Taking this into consideration, how can these banks continue to close small town branches, noting three have been slated to close in the Riverina in the next few months.
For some of these small towns, the soon to close bank was the last one in their towns.
I find it laughable when the NAB states there will be no job losses - do they expect their staff of these branches to relocate to the larger centres?
I think this is a federal government problem as it is this level of government that has allowed for these closures to go ahead. What is the ACCC doing?
One point of interest is how much of the banks enormous profits comes from regional farming Australia?
One idea is the banks create "business hubs" in some small towns where the one central office can act on behalf of all the banks.
This could be funded by a miniscule portion of the profits of these banks. This would allow for competition as the staff could connect into the specific bank for the client.
Privacy of a client's finances would be protected as all current bank staff are basically sworn to secrecy, as it should be.
The staff could be employed by the business hub and therefore do not represent a specific bank, but all. Eventually this could be expanded.
The issue with some Australia Post outlets is that they have very limited access to a person's banking details and the staff are not trained thoroughly in banking procedures. And there is less security at a post office compared to a bank.
We need to start thinking of new strategies to help protect our smaller communities and the provision of business, including banking, is a major contributor to the future of these communities.
It's astounding that the Whitehaven coal mine extension in north-west NSW has been approved in the current climate.
We have just witnessed out-of-control wildfires in Canada and record-breaking heat-waves across Europe.
With another El Nino on its way to Australia, we are not immune to the drought conditions that preceded the Black Summer fires of 2019 to 2020.
This project is set to release 480 tonnes of carbon emissions globally.
When the mining and burning of coal is fuelling these disasters, how can this possibly be in the public interest?
