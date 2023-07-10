Sorry Libs, but ICAC did its job - fair and square

"According to ICAC, Daryl Maguire fits the pattern: an MP on the grift, always looking for an opportunity to make money and unafraid of using his political connections - including his girlfriend, the treasurer and later premier - to exploit them. In corrupt scheme after scheme, the former Wagga Wagga MP abused his office, public resources, code of conduct requirements and basic standards of integrity, albeit to little gain. It's traditional 'black' or 'hard' corruption," wrote Bernard Keane in Crikey.