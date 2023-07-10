Sorry Libs, but ICAC did its job - fair and square

Today I'll make the case that former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian did engage in seriously corrupt behaviour, examine why the Liberals misguidedly won't accept her guilt and - as much as space allows - look at the wider implications of the Independent Commission Against Corruption findings.
Here in Australia, corruption has a specific image. We learnt in school of the Rum Rebellion.
More recently, we are all familiar with money in brown paper bags. Bureaucrats on the take from developers. Politicians giving themselves and their mates lucrative opportunities. And the NSW ICAC has served up plenty of those in its time.
"According to ICAC, Daryl Maguire fits the pattern: an MP on the grift, always looking for an opportunity to make money and unafraid of using his political connections - including his girlfriend, the treasurer and later premier - to exploit them. In corrupt scheme after scheme, the former Wagga Wagga MP abused his office, public resources, code of conduct requirements and basic standards of integrity, albeit to little gain. It's traditional 'black' or 'hard' corruption," wrote Bernard Keane in Crikey.
In contrast, Gladys Berejiklian gained nothing material from her corrupt conduct: intervening in decisions to allocate taxpayer funds; failing to disclose her conflict of interest; refusing to report Maguire's obvious corruption to ICAC.
There were no brown paper bags, except the ones she or Maguire brought the shopping home in at their shared residence. No lucrative opportunities, no private money ready to flow if a result could be delivered.
But she acted corruptly nonetheless, by allowing her affection for Maguire to influence decisions to allocate public money, to breach the ministerial code of conduct, and to fail to comply with her statutory obligation to report corruption. Her corrupt conduct was of the softer, "grey" variety - but corruption nonetheless.
To reach that conclusion, ICAC has relied in part on transcripts of messages between the two.
The material demonstrates the depth of their relationship, and thus the former premier's motivation to behave the way she did - to look after someone she described as "family".
The downplaying extends to many of her former colleagues in the Liberal Party, and a number of journalists, especially those from the Murdoch-owned Australian, Daily Telegraph, Herald-Sun and Sky News, which have a visceral hatred of the threat anti-corruption bodies pose to the Liberal/National Coalition.
But apart from that expected knee-jerk reaction, why are the Libs so fervent in their defence of Berejiklian's proven corrupt conduct?
As Michael Pascoe showed in a New Daily opinion piece, "Ms Berejiklian's confession was part of the extraordinary unfolding of 2020 that started with the Bridget McKenzie/Scott Morrison #sportsrorts scandal and led to a major evolution in acceptable political behaviour.
The media has in recent years exposed a steady stream of rorting of federal grants - several billion dollars worth. The Morrison government's lack of integrity became one of the triggers for the rise of the Teals. It now seems that there's no going back from here, or so we should hope not. That's why Gladys Berejiklian cannot be excused.
And it is also why Peter Dutton has rushed to defend her. He leads a party that remains full of politicians who refuse to acknowledge the evolution, who pretend they did nothing wrong and want to continue their old ways.
When confronted with the car parks scandal in 2021, then finance minister Simon Birmingham justified it with "the Australian people had their chance and voted the Morrison government back in". He didn't actually raise a middle digit to the electorate - well, not that I saw - but he may as well have.
Dutton, Birmingham and the rest in the Coalition's leadership team were either active participants in or happily waved through an unprecedented level of taxpayers' money for their political ends.
The "daddy of all the rorts", the community development grants scheme, was specifically designed to enable government members to splash dosh on pet projects (i.e. electorates) without any interference from public servants or the Auditor-General.
Dutton's problem is that if he admits Berejiklian failed to meet ethical standards, he and nearly all his federal colleagues also failed.
The federal equivalent of the NSW ICAC officially starts work today. It should be very busy.
