Sorry Libs, but ICAC did its job - fair and square

By Ray Goodlass
July 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Despite the howlings of the Libs and Murdoch press, Gladys Berejiklian absolutely engaged in corrupt conduct. File picture
Despite the howlings of the Libs and Murdoch press, Gladys Berejiklian absolutely engaged in corrupt conduct. File picture

Today I'll make the case that former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian did engage in seriously corrupt behaviour, examine why the Liberals misguidedly won't accept her guilt and - as much as space allows - look at the wider implications of the Independent Commission Against Corruption findings.

