Waratahs, Reddies wins sees Aggies drop to fifth spot

Waratahs continue to build momentum for a finals campaign after another big win.
For the third straight week the Wagga side were able to dominate their rivals.
The 44-7 win over Ag College at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday now sees Aggies drop out of the top four.
Waratahs coach Richard Skellern is pleased with how the team is building.
"It's nice that they are starting to play the way we want to play," Skellern said.
"Getting over Griffith and Aggies, who are both really good sides, brings you home with a wet sail, feeling pretty good.
"We still have our toughest game of the year yet, which will be Reddies, who are extremely hard with a lot of talented players.
"We're really mindful of that."
The two teams will bring winning form into their clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. after CSU moved into the top four with a 40-20 win over Tumut.
The premiers are currently third, two points ahead of Wagga City, who have played an extra game, and now five clear of Ag College.
Waratahs have now won their last four games, only conceding four tries in the process, to get within four points of ladder leaders Griffith with two rounds to play.
It's a big contrast to the start of the season, with both of their losses coming in their first four games.
However Skellern believes having more games together has really helped the team develop.
"Everyone else had had a rolling start except for us and one other team and it just made it really hard to get your rhythm," he said.
"Finally we focused on our rhythm and we got it right.
"It's nice to get three games in a row where we can play the game we want to play, our structure and our plans, and go from there.
"Hopefully we can continue to do that."
While the win will be another confidence booster, it's not all good news for Waratahs with Yolanda Forsyth set to miss the next couple of weeks due to concussion.
Meanwhile Griffith will be looking to seal the minor premiership when they take on an Aggies team desperate to get themselves back in a finals position at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
All six teams will then be in action for the final round of the season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
