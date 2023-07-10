Lisa's Rainbow Day organisers are gearing up for their biggest year yet.
The annual event commemorates the life of hairdresser Lisa Hill, who passed away in 2016 from ovarian cancer.
Her two daughters and co-workers at Dakota Hair started the event in 2017, to commemorate the life of a dearly loved member of the community, and help others facing similar struggles.
This year, Lisa's Rainbow Day will take over The Piazza this weekend, transforming the Baylis Street arcade into a buzzing haven of coffee, face painting, live music, food, a lucky dip, and "mega raffle".
New this year is a memory board next to Dakota Hair, which Lisa's daughter Gina Hill wants to fill with photos of people's loved ones lost to cancer.
"It's about bringing the community together, and wrapping our arms around everybody who's had such a hard time," she said.
"There'll be photos of anyone that would like to put them up there, for people to be remembered.
"If we have lots, we'll just start blu-tacking them to the wall."
Lisa's Rainbow Day is more than just a chance to remember Lisa Hill. The event seeks to raise funds for local organisations that help cancer patients and their families.
Funds raised from donations and activities this year will be donated to the Mark Hughes Foundation in honour of Geoff Reid.
Mr Reid died last year from an aggressive brain tumour. His wife Cathy Reid said he was one of the event's biggest supporters.
"He was one in a million," she said.
"He was a true gentleman - he always put his hand up to help - It's what he liked to do."
Over the last six years, the event has gradually expanded. The organisers at Dakota Hair say this has made it easier to raise funds, because organisations have started approaching them in advance.
Nine hairdressers will wash, blow-dry, braid and cut hair, Caffeinated Co owner Ally Berlow will offer coffee and cake and dozens of local organisations have offered food, cash, prizes and services, with all proceeds to be donated.
With $10,000 raised in advance, and a full takeover of The Piazza, they expect this year to be their biggest yet.
"I think Tammie and Rainbow Day developing such a reputation over the last few years, people are reaching out to give before we even ask them," Ms Reid said.
"They're really generous."
Organiser Tammie Wilson said this generosity had contributed to a "monster" number of prizes this year.
"There's like 50 prizes for the raffle, and about 70 for the lucky dip - it's enormous," she said.
"Everything from coffee vouchers, to two nights in Mooloolaba to a fire pit ... all donated.
"Ally is donating the entire cafe to us for the day, so that's really massive too ... in previous years, we've had to make do. We're so grateful to everyone who's contributed already."
Lisa's Rainbow Day will take place in the Baylis Street Piazza on Saturday from 9am to 4pm.
You can drop off photos for the memory board to Dakota Hair.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser.
