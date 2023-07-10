Old Wagga haunt's new lifestyle really hits the sweet spot

A new bar is scheduled to open this week with a fruity twist - they don't serve alcohol.
The number of Australian adults who say they don't drink alcohol has risen over the past decade and increasing numbers of young adults feel alienated by pub culture.
This has allowed space for new night spots with offerings other than booze - something Dalia Halawani was ready to provide.
Her new business, Sweetie, is based on the sweet treats seen in many bars around the Middle East, including Dalia's home country of Lebanon.
The long-time Wagga local said she's been thinking about opening a business like this for years.
When the location upstairs from Habibi Chicken at 96 Fitzmaurice Street became available, she knew the time was right.
"I know from my friends there was a bar here ... that was very popular," she said.
"Many people came to and made good memories - I thought it was good that we brought that back.
"I'm hoping people will come back to make new memories ... without needing to be drunk."
Sweetie's showstoppers are the fruit cocktails - sweet, generally healthy and beautiful to look at.
The menu also contains morning staples like coffee and smoothies.
Ms Halawani is particularly excited about offering Acai - the sweet South American palm fruit that has become a staple for smoothie bars in many metro areas - to her customers.
Other offerings - like deep fried Oreos - might be too much for the health conscious but Ms Halwani said she wanted to offer a spectrum of sweets that appealed to all tastes.
"It's not just drinks - we have ice cream, we have chocolate," she said.
"We've got a great balcony space too ... good for sitting and talking."
Ms Halawani plans to open her doors this weekend.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
