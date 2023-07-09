Kangaroos picked up another big injury worry in their win over Young.
With Troy Barby potentially out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury and both Jake Mascini and Charlie Barton coming off in the opening quarter of their clash with Gundagai last week, James Smart has joined the list.
The dual Weissel Medal winner only lasted 11 minutes before sustaining a knee injury at Equex Centre.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose is hopeful it's not too serious for his predessor.
"He puts his body on the line and he stopped a try," Rose said.
"We'll just have to wait and see what happens as he's a good leader, takes pressure off a lot of people and holds himself to a high standard."
Smart has already missed games this season after injuring a calf in round one before sitting games against Junee and Albury with a hamstring issue.
Luke Ingram suffered a shoulder injury in the first half but returned to the field.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.