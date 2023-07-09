The Daily Advertiser
Finals chance slip with a win and a loss for Heat in double header

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 10 2023 - 12:39pm, first published July 9 2023 - 8:00pm
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney said their finals hopes are slim after a loss on Saturday night. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney said their finals hopes are slim after a loss on Saturday night. Picture by Madeline Begley

Returning home with a 50 per cent win rate, Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney believes his side has more to offer than what they showed on court as their finals hopes begin to drift away.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

