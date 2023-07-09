Returning home with a 50 per cent win rate, Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney believes his side has more to offer than what they showed on court as their finals hopes begin to drift away.
After a 25-goal loss to Saint George Red on Saturday night, Heat turned around on Sunday to steal a 2-goal win over Saint George White.
Down early on Sunday, they weren't able to claw their way back into the game, with Maloney saying it was a disappointing loss with finals now looking less likely for the side.
"I was a little bit disappointed after the first game, we don't really hang our heads on wins and losses, but we come away from this weekend with slim finals hopes," Maloney said.
"That loss on Saturday night has not really sealed our fate completely, there's still a glimmer of a chance but that's a very, very small chance.
"It was a game where I felt like we could have competed against Saint George Red, them being a benchmark team for a number of years, and I felt like this was a really good opportunity to get one on them, but we were asleep in a few areas and we did a very, very poor job at getting back in transition and rebounding the ball."
With a game still to play on Sunday morning, he said the side regrouped and faced Saint George White fresh on Sunday.
Not letting Saturday's result get them down, Maloney said it's important for the side to show they can bounce back quickly and not throw away double header weekends on a loss.
"You'd rather be able to back it up the day after than waiting a week and after have that down feeling for a whole week," he said.
"I'm glad we're able to pull one out today, I still wasn't overly happy with our performance, I think there's key areas that we wanted to work on from Saturday night still where we really lacked.
"Saint George White like to slow the ball down quite a bit and they managed to run on us a lot and get a lot of transition points as well, so I think it's an area for us that we're going to go put a lot of work into for these last five games.
"But, a win is a win and we're happy to come away with it but I think we made it hard for ourselves."
Down the entire game, it wasn't until the final four minutes of the game Heat finally found themselves ahead.
A stark difference from last week's career high shooting performance, Maloney said he barely found the net, with Nathan Elmer having a run to shorten the margin in the last term, and Jacob Edwards and Chaz Bishop taking most of the scoring load.
"The boys really stepped up and took a lot of pressure off me," he said.
"We've shown that we can do it and when the ball gets moved around and everyone gets involved we can be a very dangerous team."
With another double header next weekend, this time in Tamworth, Heat will recover ready to hit the road again.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
