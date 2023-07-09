Kangaroos hang tough to take down Young

Kangaroos proved they can win tough as well as pretty after holding off a late fight back from Young.
The Wagga side have struggled to come out on top in their close contests so far this season.
Their four losses have been by a combined 15 points while their average winning margin had been over 22 points heading into the clash at Equex Centre on Sunday.
However Kangaroos were able to hold out a late surge to take a 30-18 win.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose was pleased to come through a tough test on the right side of the scoreboard
"It was a tough win and a tough game out there for the full 80," Rose said.
"In the first half they probably had the majority of possession, scored a couple of tries, but we didn't go away which was good to see.
"We just kept turning up."
Coming off their long break, Young opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Boro Navori crossed out wide.
Kangaroos hit back when Young failed to clean up a kick at the back and Bowie Foster was able to swoop on a loose ball.
Young went into half-time with plenty of momentum after back-to-back tries.
First Sam Graziani was able to score in the corner before Nick Cornish capitalised on a mistake to give his side a 12-4 lead.
Rose forced his way over to level things 10 minutes into the second half.
'Roos then took advantage of another penalty as Casey Lynch scored off a Rose kick before Latrell Siegwalt won the chase to the ball off another Rose kick to go out to a 24-12 lead with Jacob Lucas in the sin bin for Young.
However the Cherrypickers got themselves back in the contest as Graziani scored his second.
Young then had three straight sets on Kangaroos' line but couldn't find the way through. Instead Tyler Jones sealed the win with a late try.
After three tight losses before their big win over Gundagai last week, Rose was pleased to see his side get themselves out of trouble in a close game.
"I always knew we could do it but it was probably more the start-stop to the season that hasn't helped us being a new squad," Rose said. "It's just good to play some consecutive footy."
Kangaroos have now won two straight to not only move themselves back into the top five but are now just two points off top spot.
Rose is looking to continue to build their momentum against Southcity at Harris Park on Saturday.
"They will be tough, Southcity are always tough at home, so we will have to turn up there with a good mindset as if we can get a win there it will help us coming into the last bit of the season," Rose said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
