Allies win historic first under 18 boys Championship undefeated

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 9 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
Allies players celebrate their undefeated championship win after defeating Victoria Country on Sunday. Picture supplied
The Allies have won their first AFL under 18 boys National Championship with a nail-biting 11-point win over Victoria Country in Melbourne on Sunday.

