The Allies have won their first AFL under 18 boys National Championship with a nail-biting 11-point win over Victoria Country in Melbourne on Sunday.
Defeating Victoria Country 12.9 (81) to 10.10 (70) at Moorabbin Oval, this is the Allies first division one championship win.
Making their way through the competition undefeated, the Allies side features players from Northern Territory, NSW-ACT, Queensland and Tasmania, including Wagga locals Charlie McCormack, Harvey Thomas, and Jack Glanvill.
Coolamon's McCormack was joint leading goal kicker for the Championships while Albury's Connor O'Sullivan was named MVP.
Allies will continue the hunt for a second championship this year with their girls team, also featuring three Wagga-born players, gear up for their second game of the tournament in Queensland next month.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
