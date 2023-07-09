Their team sheet was missing some big names, but that didn't stop Wagga Tigers from a 37-goal win over Turvey Park at Maher Oval.
After losing both Jess Allen and Bridie Delahunty to injury against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong last week, there was some serious rearranging of the Tigers squad.
Unlucky with both injury and player unavailability this season, Tigers have struggled to maintain a consistent starting seven.
Georgia Tilyard said they have been lucky to have a stable centre court that's worked well to link up their two ends.
"We had a very good game, we've got two players out with injury for probably the next six weeks, so we've had to make a lot of positional changes but thankfully the girls responded really well," Tilyard said.
"It's been quite difficult to get a flow with all the injuries and people being away in general really, it was very good and very exciting for the girls because I think it's been a tough few weeks, tough season, and hopefully we can just keep rebuilding.
"We had to make a lot of changes and we've got shooters in defence and defenders shooting, but it worked really well thankfully and hopefully we'll keep working on those positional changes for the next few weeks."
Tilyard said the side is lucky to have reliable depth with players seamlessly changing ends as required.
Just happy to be on court, she said that there's an expectation at the A grade level that players can slide into new positions as needed.
With a great off-court relationship this season, she said it feels like the side is playing for each other, not just themselves.
"Once you get to A grade you know you're lucky to be on the court no matter what position you're in, so we all just take it week by week," she said.
"We don't know where we're going to be playing but we've all stepped up to the expectation and the challenge and we're all there because we want to win and we'll thankfully, we all get along really well this year.
"Our team has such a good connection on and off the court, we're such a good group of friends I think we play for each other a lot as well.
"We know that these players will be out for a few weeks, so we want to do the best that we can to maintain that standard get us to finals so that when the girls come back, we can slip back into where we left off before those injuries occurred."
With Leeton-Whitton next weekend, Tilyard said the win over Turvey Park has given them a confidence boost after the positional changes.
After their surprise win over Collingullie-Glenfield park last week, Tilyard said they won't under estimate the Crows.
Tilyard said she's always surprised by Leeton and with a history of drawing with them, she's anticipating a strong game.
Around the league Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, and Collingullie-Glenfield Park all had round 12 wins.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 60 d Leeton-Whitton 33 at Ganmain Sports Ground.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 51 d Griffith 47 at Mangoplah Sports Ground.
Wagga Tigers 58 d Turvey Park 21 at Robertson Oval.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 77 d Narrandera 17 at Crossroads Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
