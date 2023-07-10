The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Kangaroos overcome challenge from Young

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 10 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shayla Watson is just tagged by Matilda Wark as Kangaroos extended their unbeaten start to the season at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Shayla Watson is just tagged by Matilda Wark as Kangaroos extended their unbeaten start to the season at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

Kangaroos survived a big scare from Young to extend their unbeaten record this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.