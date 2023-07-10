Kangaroos overcome challenge from Young

Kangaroos survived a big scare from Young to extend their unbeaten record this season.
Mollie Hogan went within centimetres of levelling things midway through the second half.
Instead she came up just short of a second half double.
Kangaroos capitalised as minutes later Jessica Wendt extended her team's advantage before Wendt's long-range second helped the Wagga side run out 24-10 winners at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Coach Paul Watson was please to hold the challenge from Young at bay.
"Young certainly turned up to play, which I expected them to do as they are a talented team," Watson said.
"They really put pressure on us at 14-10. It was a big grind but I'm very pleased that we came out the other side of it and finished off the game."
Shayla Watson opened the scoring after seven minutes but Young were able to hit back when Josie Tiedemann crossed after two repeat sets.
Two late tries to Gelske Vanderland gave Kangaroos a 14-4 lead at half-time.
However they didn't deter the fifth-placed 'Pickers who continue to challenge the ladder leaders.
Instead they got within four points when Hogan sliced through the defence seven minutes into the second half.
Hogan was stopped just short of the line only for Kangaroos to turn defence into attack and score the last two tries of the clash.
Watson was impressed with how Kangaroos were able to change the momentum in the second half.
"At 14-10 I thought Young were coming back at us and probably were the better team for that period of the game but we were able to turn it around, come away and go back to our game plan with our fast defence and straight up attack," Watson said.
"That was probably the most pleasing thing.
"We made some really good breaks and supported them really well, which was also good to see."
Albury also survived a big scare from Gundagai.
A Michaela Peck field goal was all that separated the two sides at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Monique Luff scored her second try of the game to get the Tigers, who are yet to win a game this season, level with around four minutes to play.
However Peck delivered a killer blow to give the Thunder a 13-12 win and ensure they keep a two-point buffer on Brothers in third place.
The Wagga side took a 28-4 win over Junee at Equex Centre on Saturday while Temora remain in second after a 24-0 win over Tumut at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Young are still two wins clear of Tumut in fifth place but have a chance to add to that when they host Albury at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
Southcity return to action when they take on Kangaroos, Junee and Tumut will both be chasing a much needed win when they face off at Laurie Daley Oval while Gundagai hosts Temora at Anzac Park on Sunday.
