Wagga Scorchers have proved they are not to be underestimated after a 5-2 win over St Patrick's in Canberra.
Riding high from last weekend's game, where both players and coaches felt they lifted, the group felt good about their potential to win as they arrived in Canberra.
Co-captain Chris Ninness said it was exciting to finally have a win with his side, after missing their maiden win earlier in the year.
He said improved intensity across all four quarters was a key change for the group, who has consistently played strong for half a game but struggled across the full time.
"It was my first win and then second for the team, so it was very good to be a part of, there was a lot of happy, happy faces after the game," Ninness said.
"It was definitely our best game both individually and as a team.
"We played for a full 60-minutes rather than just a quarter or a half and there wasn't a part in the game where I didn't feel that we were on top."
With just one win this season heading into the game, Ninness said the team has continued to regroup each week and feels that they have come together well.
Feeling they've let some games slip away from them and understanding the flat feeling post-loss, he said they've set goals for themselves moving forward to be as involved in each game as possible.
Strong in the circle against St Patrick's, Ninness said the side was patient with the ball and avoiding making mistakes due to panic.
"We were better in the circle, our options in the circle were good, and we're more patient going into our attacking 25 and into the circle," he said.
"We have rushed previously and I think it showed we were stronger, really slowing it down and taking control of the game in the circle and capitalising on those good opportunities."
With second-placed Central on their fixture for next weekend, Ninness said the win has done wonders for belief.
"If we can go in and play the way we played this week, and really stick it to them, that'd be good," he said.
"We've got to build on top of where we are now and take that into the games and firing up trying to beat a top team over there, it'll be a sign of good things to come if we can get those good performances towards the end of the season.
"Now we've got the taste of a win, if we can do it against a top side like Central, it'd really open the flood gates for how we perform and how we know we have to perform to be a competitive side."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
