Wanderers in negotiations to reschedule game with Queanbeyan

Poor field conditions have forced Wagga City Wanderers round 13 game against Queanbeyan to be postponed.
It was decided on Friday evening that the conditions at Gissing Oval were not suitable to play on, and the game was cancelled.
The two clubs will now negotiate a new date for the game to be held.
Currently Wagga is scheduled to play Queanbeyan again on August 26 at High Street Oval and it is anticipated the clubs will play a double header that weekend to recover the game.
Due to school holidays no junior games were scheduled and were therefore not impacted by local field conditions.
Meanwhile Wagga City Wanderers women's sides were both on a bye.
The postponement comes after Football Wagga declared a washout for the local competition on Wednesday evening.
Wanderers are scheduled to play Canberra White Eagles at Gissing Oval in round 14 on Saturday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
