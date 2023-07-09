The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Photos

All the colour and fun as Wagga's winter Festival of W heats up

Updated July 9 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Festival of W has dialled up winter in Wagga, with thousands of festivalgoers embracing the cooler weather to join the fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.