Festival of W has dialled up winter in Wagga, with thousands of festivalgoers embracing the cooler weather to join the fun.
Saturday was the festival's biggest night yet with a live music event, a roving Menagerie performance and and live ice carving.
"To date, we have had thousands of festivalgoers come through to experience the event, with 30 per cent of attendees coming from out of region or extending their stay to go to the festival," Ms Parker said.
"You have until July 16 to experience Festival of W, so if you haven't been down yet - there's still time."
For ice skating tickets and the full Festival of W lineup, head to visitwagga.com/fow
