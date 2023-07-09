The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rural heath workforce shortage could be alleviated by more placements

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
July 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gundagai doctor Paul Mara. File picture
Gundagai doctor Paul Mara. File picture

A Riverina GP says mandatory rural placements for medical students would help provide immediate relief to struggling clinics and could be the solution to health worker shortages in the bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.