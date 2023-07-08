The Daily Advertiser
Collingullie-GP defeated Narrandera by 115 points at Crossroads Oval

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 8 2023 - 11:45pm
Sam Stening kicked 10 goals in the win. Picture by Les Smith
A 10-goal haul from Sam Stening help guide Collingullie-Glenfield Park to a huge 115-point win against Narrandera at Crossroads Oval.

