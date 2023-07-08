A 10-goal haul from Sam Stening help guide Collingullie-Glenfield Park to a huge 115-point win against Narrandera at Crossroads Oval.
The Demons burst out of the gates kicking five goals to one in the opening term and then continued on with the job in the second to head into the halftime break with a 47-point lead.
Collingullie then booted six unanswered goals in the third on their way to a 20.18 (138) to 3.5 (23) victory over the Eagles.
It's the third straight victory for the Demons and coach Nick Perryman was very pleased with his side's performance in what were trying conditions.
"Yeah it wasn't too bad," Perryman said.
"It was good to get the win and everyone played reasonably well and we will take the four points.
"We had our patches where we weren't that great but overall it was pretty pleasing.
"Conditions were a bit ordinary so to get a win like that you can't be too critical."
After kicking eight goals last week against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Stening was again unstoppable up forward.
Perryman said it's been pleasing to see the key forward find a bit of form in recent weeks and was hopeful that he could carry that momentum moving forward.
"Sam played pretty well," he said.
"To kick 10 is a good effort and he's been playing well the last few weeks and hopefully he can continue that in the back half of the season."
Stening wasn't the only one to have a day out against the Eagles as Brodi Williams also enjoyed his best return of the season kicking five goals.
Perryman was happy to see Williams continue his development and noted that he's taken some big strides in his performance in recent weeks.
"Brodi played well and he's a guy that has really improved from the first half of the year," he said.
"His last month has been really impressive so hopefully he can continue to improve in the back half of the year."
Full Time
Collingullie GP 5.4 9.7 15.12 20.18 (138)
Narrandera 1.0 2.2 2.2 3.5 (23)
GOALS: Collingullie GP: S.Stening 10, B.Williams 5, J.Klemke 2, J.Perryman 1, K.Flack 1, C.Fuller 1; Narrandera: A.Rankin 1, J.Powell 1, L.Mckay 1
BEST: Collingullie GP: J.Perryman, S.Stening, B.Williams, E.Perryman, F.Inglis, T.Howard; Narrandera: L.Mckay, T.Powell, J.Powell, C.Vearing, T.van Buuren, A.Rankin
