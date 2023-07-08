East Wagga-Kooringal games record holder Brenton Roberts starred as the Hawks got back to winning ways on Saturday.
The Hawks enjoyed just their second win in the past two months, proving too good for North Wagga 11.17 (83) to 6.2 (38) at Gumly Oval.
EWK controlled the first half to open up a 30-point lead at half-time. The Saints won the third term and got back within striking distance only for the Hawks to kick away.
Roberts, playing seniors for the first time in a couple of years, kicked four in the win.
"He's only playing one game for us but it was good, it was a good story, he kicked four and probably could have kicked one or two more," EWK coach Matt Hard said.
"It was probably a big call but it paid off and we got the objective and we'll bank the win."
After a tough period, Hard wanted to make sure his players enjoyed winning again.
"That's what I said to the boys after the game, I said smile, learn to smile again," he said.
"It's been doom and gloom, it's been a tough month obviously."
Jarrod Turner continued his big year with a best-on-ground performance, while Ryan Bourne, Jackson Hughes and Brocke Argus were others to shine.
Jack Flood, Rhys Doneley and Luke Mauger were the pick of the Saints.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 3.5 6.7 8.11 11.17 (83)
North Wagga Saints 1.0 2.1 6.2 6.2 (38)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: B.Roberts 4, W.Barby 2, R.Bourne 1, J.Hughes 1, J.Turner 1, B.Argus 1, N.Baker 1; North Wagga Saints: M.Thomas 2, R.Doneley 1, J.Flood 1, Z.whyte 1, L.Harper 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: J.Turner, R.Bourne, J.Hughes, C.McPherson, B.Argus, B.Roberts; North Wagga Saints: J.Flood, R.Doneley, L.Hart, K.Hanlon, Z.Whyte, I.Bennett
