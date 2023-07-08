The Rock-Yerong Creek ensured they will go into next week's top of the table clash against Northern Jets in form after posting their biggest win of the season on Saturday.
The Magpies put Temora to the sword for the second time this year, trouncing the Kangaroos 20.15 (135) to 5.4 (34) at Victoria Park.
Temora put it to TRYC early in an entertaining first term but could only manage one further goal for the game.
The only disappointing note for the Magpies was a serious hamstring injury to former captain Mitch Stephenson.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken was happy with the performance.
"It was good, we started to play some footy that we know we can play," Aiken said.
"We played pretty well for each other, first gives, all the basics that you ask a team to play and things just started to happen and it was nice to get some nice transition for a change.
"Take nothing away from Temora, they played really well in that first quarter but after that, we took that ascendency back off them and we didn't really give it back to them, to be honest, which was nice for a change."
The Magpies produced their best footy in heavy rain during the third term, kicking eight goals for the quarter.
Riley Budd was back at his league medal-winning best with a strong display, while James and Don Roberts were others to shine in the win.
Joe Morton, James Godde and Jimmy Kennedy were Temora's best.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 5.5 9.7 17.13 20.15 (135)
Temora Kangaroos 4.2 5.2 5.3 5.4 (34)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 5, C.de Brueys-Diessel 3, D.Roberts 3, J.Hancock 3, T.Hannam 2, R.Budd 2, M.Stephenson 1, J.Prestage 1; Temora Kangaroos: A.McRae 1, T.Shea 1, J.Morton 1, L.Sinclair 1, K.Shea 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: R.Budd, J.Roberts, D.Roberts, J.Hancock, S.Wolter, T.Post; Temora Kangaroos: L.Sinclair, J.Cullen, J.Morton, J.Godde, R.Grant, E.Breust.
