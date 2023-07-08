The Daily Advertiser
The Rock-Yerong Creek defeat Temora by 101 points

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 8 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 8:15pm
The Rock-Yerong Creek's Riley Budd was best-on-ground against Temora on Saturday.
The Rock-Yerong Creek ensured they will go into next week's top of the table clash against Northern Jets in form after posting their biggest win of the season on Saturday.

