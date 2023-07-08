Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong overcame a slow start to run out big winners at home defeating Leeton-Whitton by 106 points in a percentage-boosting win for the Lions.
The Lions failed to fire early and subsequently went into the quarter time break with only 15 points on the board after kicking just the two goals in the opening term.
Six goals to one in the second term had the Lions ahead by 46 points at the main break and despite being without Jacob Olsson for a period in the third after he was yellow-carded for a sling tackle, the Lions continued on their march and were ahead by 61 with a quarter to play.
The Lions then put the pedal down in the last kicking seven unanswered goals to run out 18.10 (118) to 2.0 (12) victors over the Crows.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was really pleased with the performance of his side and was glad they found a way to respond after a slow start.
"Credit to Leeton as their pressure was fantastic to begin the game," Martyn said.
"I was really proud of our boys to be able to match their effort and then dictate terms from there on after a very trying start for both teams.
"Conditions weren't favourable to anyone with the wind blowing across the ground and rain coming and going. It was a bit of a battle early but we've been working really hard on trying to play consistently for four quarters and I think every team would say the same.
"It was a pleasure to say that we can actually tick that box off and we've finally got that four quarter effort which we were after.
"It was a good result for us and we continue on."
Matt Hamblin continued his magnificent year for the Lions and was again one of the Lions best finishing with three goals.
Martyn spoke highly of Hamblin and said that he has been superb all year for the Lions and is stringing together some very impressive performances.
"He's been one of our most consistent players all year," he said.
"It's really no surprise and he's just a high calibre footballer and you trust every week going into each game knowing that Matty is going to perform at a really high level.
"He's continued on with that which was excellent to see and he's having a real good patch of footy."
Martyn was also impressed by the performance of forward Jack McCaig who finished with a season best three goals.
"Keggy (McCaig) got his lick of the ice cream this week as we like to say with our forwards," he said.
"He got his three goals and he really got on top of his opponent, he probably could've kicked a couple more but selflessly gave a few off.
"He had a good match up I guess today and took advantage of it and I'm really proud of him because his work rate is second to none.
"Sometimes you might not get rewarded but today was his day and he took advantage of that."
Olsson also finished with three goals however potentially may be set for a short stint on the sidelines after getting reported for a sling tackle on Crows defender Kabe Stockton in the third term.
With such a massive few weeks ahead of them Martyn was hopeful that Olsson would be cleared to play but said the Lions would take a wait and see approach over the coming days.
"It's unfortunately one of those tackles that doesn't quite go right," he said.
"We will just have to wait and see how the impacted player pulls up and then on the footage what it looks like.
"We are hoping that he'll be there next week but we will just let the process take it's course and see what happens as a result of that."
Full Time
GGGM 2.3 8.4 11.7 18.10 (118)
Leeton Whitton 0.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: GGGM: J.olsson 3, J.McCaig 3, M.Hamblin 3, S.Butterfield 2, A.Proctor 2, J.Peck 1, L.Parker 1, J.Taylor 1, K.Watts 1, T.Sase 1; Leeton Whitton: T.Doyle 1, J.Clayton 1
BEST: GGGM: M.Hamblin, J.McCaig, S.Martyn, S.Butterfield, K.Watts, T.Quinn; Leeton Whitton: B.Ryan, A.Crelley, M.Rainbird, J.Ryan, M.Dryburgh, J.Stevens
