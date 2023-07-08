The Daily Advertiser
GGGM defeated Leeton-Whitton by 106 points at Ganmain Sportsground

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 8 2023 - 9:00pm
Matt Hamblin was again magnificent for the Lions and finished the afternoon with three goals. Picture by Madeline Begley
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong overcame a slow start to run out big winners at home defeating Leeton-Whitton by 106 points in a percentage-boosting win for the Lions.

