A FOUR-goal haul from defender-turned-forward Brad McKinnon proved the difference as Northern Jets downed Charles Sturt University by 31 points on Saturday.
The Jets bounced back from last week's shock loss to Marrar and ended CSU's five-game winning streak in the process, prevailing 9.8 (62) to 4.7 (31) at Peter Hastie Oval.
McKinnon has spent virtually his entire career in defence but was swung forward with success against the Bushpigs on Saturday.
Matt Wallis set to the tone early with three first-quarter goals before McKinnon did the damage late just as the Bushpigs were working their way back into the contest.
CSU were within 16 points after keeping the Jets scoreless in the second term but that was as close as it got as the visitors won the final two quarters.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper was happy to grind out the win.
"It was scrappy, really scrappy. It was basically who fought hardest for the footy on the deck and basically surged it forward was probably going to get the win," Harper said.
"We played pretty well, we played the game on our terms for the majority, which was really good and back to the Jets way, which was nice."
After going down at home to Marrar by three points last week, Harper was happy with the response from his group.
"Yeah I was definitely happy with the response after a pretty poor performance from us last week against Marrar," he said.
"We tend to have these games, potentially one game or two games in a row, where we just go through a bit of a form slump so it was really good for us to bounce back and play basically the whole game on our terms and fight for the win. It was good to see, really pleasing."
Lenny Haddrill enjoyed his best game of the season for the Jets, while Mitch Haddrill and Lachie Jones continued their fine years. Harry Roscarel and Taylor Heath also gave the Jets plenty on each wing as well.
As for the McKinnon move forward, Harper said the idea behind it was to get a greater presence in the air across half-forward and it worked.
"We just wanted to have a bit of height and a better marking contest down forward and we thought Brad would be the perfect guy for it," he said.
"Instead of it either being Chris Bell or myself, we thought Brad would probably be better down there for us in that role and he played it really well.
"To his credit, he would have taken six or eight marks across half-forward, he kicked four, he played the role perfectly, which is nice."
Harper said McKinnon will stay in the role in the short term.
"Potentially. We'll see how things play out," he said.
"When Sam and Jack (Fisher) come back, the team changes a little bit in configuration.
"It worked this week so there's no point trying to change anything next week. It's definitely added another option for us, that's for sure."
Joe Bowditch had his best game in CSU colours, while Steve Marsden and Campbell Watt were others to play well for the Bushpigs.
Meantime, Northern Jets also celebrated Ben Prentice's 300th club game earlier in the day.
Full-time
Northern Jets 4.1 4.1 7.4 9.8 (62)
CSU Bushpigs 0.0 1.3 3.6 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Northern Jets: B.McKinnon 4, M.Wallis 4, J.Harper 1; CSU Bushpigs: L.Moore 2, M.Findlay 1, H.warwick 1
BEST: Northern Jets: B.McKinnon, L.Jones, T.Heath, L.Haddrill, M.Wallis, H.Roscarel; CSU Bushpigs: J.Bowditch, S.Marsden, C.Watt, N.Myers, H.Wakefield, S.Barrow.
