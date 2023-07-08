The Daily Advertiser
Northern Jets bounce back with a 31-point win over Charles Sturt University

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 8 2023 - 8:48pm, first published 7:45pm
Brad McKinnon kicked four and was a standout for Northern Jets against Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
A FOUR-goal haul from defender-turned-forward Brad McKinnon proved the difference as Northern Jets downed Charles Sturt University by 31 points on Saturday.

