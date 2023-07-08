Tumut gave their finals chances another boost with a big win over CSU.
Reddies matched it with the Bulls early at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday but couldn't sustain their effort.
Instead Tumut's 43-19 win, coupled with Deniliquin's 8-7 loss to Griffith, gives the Bulls a five-point buffer in the race to secure fourth spot.
Coach Ray Wells was pleased to take another win.
"We were playing too loose, giving them too much time and space and then all of a sudden we went back to our game and off we go," Wells said.
"We scored a few points."
Coming off the draw with Tumut, Deniliquin did pick up a bonus point to keep themselves in the hunt with two rounds to play.
Wells is now chasing a win over Albury on Saturday to give themselves the best chance of playing finals.
"We have to win and can't expect other people to do it for us," he said. "Albury have to come to us and it's our old boys and sponsors day."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
