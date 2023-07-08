Temora 28 d Tumut 10
Gundagai 28 d Albury 8
Wagga Tigers 8.7 (55) d Turvey Park 2.6 (18)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 20.18 (138) d Narrandera 3.5 (23)
Griffith 11.13 (79) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 11.4 (70)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong d Leeton-Whitton
East Wagga-Kooringal 11.17 (83) d North Wagga 6.2 (38)
Northern Jets 9.8 (62) d Charles Sturt University 4.7 (31)
Marrar 6.12 (48) d Barellan 3.6 (30)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 20.15 (135) d Temora 5.4 (34)
Tumut 43 d CSU 19
Ag College 12 d Waratahs 8
Wagga City 38 d Albury 7
Griffith 8 d Deniliquin 7
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.