The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, July 8

By Courtney Rees
Updated July 8 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
Chris O'Donnell tries to stop Jack Hillman from getting to the ball in Marrar's win over Barellan at Langtry Oval on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Group Nine

Temora 28 d Tumut 10

