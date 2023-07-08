A FINAL term lift helped Marrar continue on their winning way with an 18-point win over Barellan on Saturday.
The Bombers made it three wins on the trot by outlasting a gallant Barellan in an uninspiring affair, 6.12 (48) to 4.6 (30) at Langtry Oval.
Barellan had given the Bombers a big scare at their past two meetings and the Two Blues were again in the hunt, going into the final quarter within reach at just seven points down.
But Marrar lifted when it mattered most, upping the ante in the midfield and eventually converting in attack to run out comfortable 18-point winners.
Zach Walgers continued his outstanding season with another best-on-ground display, often breaking the lines and sending Marrar forward with polish.
Knowing the club's recent history against Barellan, Marrar coach Cal Gardner was relieved to come away with the win.
"Absolutely. It had the potential to be another game that come down to a kick but we were just lucky enough that when it counts, we know when to step it up," Gardner said.
"I liked the way we used the footy, given the wind. We were still able to pick off those risky kicks so I think our ball use was a real positive."
Marrar opened the final term with three consecutive behinds before Blake Walker and Jed Jenkins both kicked truly inside a minute.
The Bombers quickly found themselves with a game-high lead of 23 points and some breathing space to get over the line.
Gardner explained it was a difficult day to kick goals with the strong cross-ground breeze but was happy with the way his team moved the ball.
"It took us a while to gauge with that wind for a little bit but that came towards the end," he said.
"What was interesting was the scoring end was against the wind a little bit. We took that with a bit of confidence (heading into the last quarter) and when we were going that way in the second and fourth quarter we were able to use the attacking side a bit more which then gave our forwards better opportunities."
Aside from Walgers, Bryce Mann continued his strong season across half-back with another eye-catching display, while Toby Lawler and Josh Staines enjoyed strong games in the midfield.
Ryan Best and Dean Schmetzer were two of Barellan's better players.
With the Bombers third and building momentum, Gardner is happy with how they're travelling.
"We're playing good footy but we know not to get too far ahead of ourselves," he said.
"We've got another tough game next week against CSU, who are playing good footy as well. So we're happy with how we're playing but there is still a lot of room for improvement for us."
Barellan sit sixth and are two games outside the top five.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 1.2 3.6 4.7 6.12 (48)
Barellan Two Blues 1.0 2.4 3.6 4.6 (30)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: C.ODonnell 2, B.Walker 1, N.Molkentin 1, C.Gardner 1, J.Jenkins 1; Barellan Two Blues: M.Fiore 2, W.Ellis 1, A.Clifford 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: Z.Walgers, A.Kent, B.Mann, T.Lawler, J.Staines, B.Walker; Barellan Two Blues: R.Best, J.Taylor, J.Hillman, D.Schmetzer, M.Irvin, E.Cody.
