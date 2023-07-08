Live coverage: July 8-9 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In Group Nine, Temora are looking to hit back when they face Tumut while Gundagai are looking to end their Albury hoodoo on Saturday while on Sunday the Challenge Cup is up for grabs when new holders Kangaroos host Young.
It's another all Saturday Riverina League with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes plays Griffith, Wagga Tigers hosts Turvey Park, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong takes on Leeton-Whitton while Collingullie-Glenfield Park hosts Narrandera.
In the Farrer League, Charles Sturt University are looking to make it six wins in a row when they host Northern Jets, North Wagga takes on East Wagga-Kooringal, Barellan heads over Marrar when The Rock-Yerong Creek hosts Temora.
There's another top-of-the-table clash with Waratahs taking on Ag College, CSU have their ladies day against Tumut, Deniliquin travels over to Griffith while Albury hosts Wagga City.
Follow all the action.
