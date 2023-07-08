The Daily Advertiser
Jayda Cousins shares story amid calls for specialist eating disorder services for Border and North East

By Jodie O'Sullivan
July 9 2023 - 5:30am
Wretched journey ... Jodie and Scott Cousins, of Glenroy, have endured a heart-breaking journey to find help for their daughter with anorexia. Picture by James Wiltshire
She'd wait until everyone left the house, then she'd go to her room and run for hours in front of the mirror.

