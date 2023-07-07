Gundagai will have to break their Albury hoodoo without Joel Field but his season is still alive.
Field was facing a minimum of 12 weeks on the sidelines after being charged with a grade four crusher tackle on Charlie Barton in their loss to Kangaroos.
Barton fractured his T12 and L1 vertebrae in the second-minute tackle at Anzac Park on Saturday.
However Field will only miss the next three games after being found guilty of a downgraded charge on Thursday night.
It wasn't the result Gundagai secretary Martin Hay was after with Field to miss crucial games against Albury, Temora and Tumut.
"We were happy with the hearing, they always give us a fair hearing and the panel was good," Hay said.
"We were looking for no weeks as we thought it was just completely accidental and the general consensus in the room was that it was accidental and just a footy incident, but we will wear it and move on."
Hay hopes Barton, who is a Gundagai premiership player, is able to make a full and speedy recovery.
"Being a born and bred Gundagai Tiger I'm sure he will," Hay said.
However the loss of Field does make Gundagai's trip down to Greenfield Park even harder on Saturday.
Gundagai haven't been beaten by Albury since 2017, including a 34-26 loss earlier in the season.
The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the period, but Hay expects another tough tussle on the border.
"They have a really good team this year and are going well, which is good for the competition," he said.
"It's good to see them going well again and they always seem to trouble us down there that's for sure.
"We went through the season last year undefeated and the only draw we had was with them down there."
He is looking for the side to hit back after a 50-16 loss to Kangaroos.
Especially with the two teams level on points on the compact ladder.
"It's a must-win game," Hay said.
"The boys will tell you themselves in a nutshell they were ordinary last week but Nathan (Rose) has Kangaroos playing really well."
