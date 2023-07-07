Eye Keep Smiling added to her impressive record to start her career.
The three-year-old filly made it three wins in a row with a tough display at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
After a second on debut last season, the daughter of Sweet Lou has now won her last three starts despite having to race without cover throughout the Steel Supplies Pace (2270m).
After drawing barrier eight, Grenfell trainer-driver Mark Hewitt was unsure of what tactics to employ.
However the well-bred filly soon made the decision for him.
He was impressed with her efforts.
"I was really pleased and impressed by her," Hewitt said.
"She's only had four starts and you never know their full potential.
"We drew poorly with a good horse inside us and I wasn't sure whether to go forward or back but she was keen to go forward so I put her up there, she just relaxed for me in the 'death seat' and when the business end of the race came she dug in really well to be able to win."
After an impressive win on debut at Riverina Paceway last week, Skinnydip ($1.33 fav) had to settle for second with trainer-driver Nathan Jack as Eye Keep Smiling ($4.80) finished too strong for him.
After a big win when resuming from a spell at Parkes last week, the way she finished off the race really pleased Hewitt with both of her last quarters under 28 seconds.
Eye Keep Smiling qualified for the NSW Breeders Challenge semi-finals last season but never took her place after heading to the paddock.
It will again be her main target this season after just running out of time for a Queensland Oaks trip this season.
"We originally thought we might take her to Queensland but a few issues there held her up so we're still here at home," Hewitt said.
"The main race to go is the Breeders Challenge so she will have to go along quietly until the heats come."
Meanwhile Jackson Painting heads to Menangle on Saturday night on 699 driving wins.
A double has him on the cusp of a milestone after combining with David Kennedy to win with Ourwantsnneeds and Vulunteer.
Brad Hewitt also snared a double across the bumper 10-race card with Millwood Bliss and Twilight Bonnie both impressive winners on debut for owner Michael Boots.
