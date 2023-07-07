The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Mark Hewitt smiling all the way to the winner's circle

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 7 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eye Keep Smiling powers to the line to make it three wins on the trot to extend the bright start to her career for Grenfell trainer-driver Mark Hewitt at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith
Eye Keep Smiling powers to the line to make it three wins on the trot to extend the bright start to her career for Grenfell trainer-driver Mark Hewitt at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith

Eye Keep Smiling added to her impressive record to start her career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.