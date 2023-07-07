East Wagga-Kooringal club legend and record games holder Brenton Roberts is set to further extend his tally this weekend against North Wagga.
Roberts is one of four inclusions for the Hawks with Max Tiernan, Ayden Hill and Callum Polsen also returning to the side to face the Saints at North Wagga.
Roberts has played three games in reserve grade this season and Hawks coach Matt Hard said that it was likely a one-off appearance.
"He's played a few games in the two's and he's been training with us," Hard said.
"He's been helping out behind the scenes, he's fit enough and we've got plenty of injuries and he was happy to help us out."
Hard was looking forward to having a couple of troops back this week with Polsen (round seven) and Hill (round eight) both spending roughly a month on the sidelines while Tiernan returns after missing the loss to Barellan last weekend.
"It's always good to have players returning and coming back into the side," he said.
"They all bring a different skill set so we are looking forward to having all three of them back."
The Hawks were big winners against the Saints in their earlier clash back in round two however Hard was expecting North Wagga to issue quite a challenge on Saturday at Gumly Oval.
"We know one thing is for certain they'll have a red hot crack that's for sure," he said.
"They are obviously a young group and been competitive in patches, I know Damian (Papworth) quite well and know that he will have them up for this weekend.
"They'll improve a hell of a lot from weeks gone by and we are expecting them to come out and have a red hot go at us."
The Saints have also made four changes for the clash with Jacob Sandral, Lachie Harper and Braxton Eyles all set to make their first grade debut against the Hawks while Hunter Schultz also returns to the side.
