Roads will close in Central Wagga on Saturday as the Festival of W celebrations ramp right up.
The biggest day of the festival's calendar is expected to draw huge crowds to the Victory Memorial Gardens and Civic Centre precinct as the impressive sound and lighting displays turn up the carnival-like atmosphere.
As a result, Baylis Street will close between Morrow and Johnston Streets from 7am until midnight on Saturday.
Burns Way, off Tarcutta Street, will also be inaccessible for the same period.
The precinct will transform into a hive of rugged up activity with live music, demonstrations, food vans aplenty and lots to see and do.
FoW Sessions steps it up a notch with guest acts Muesli the first of four great sound sensations at 4.30pm.
Tom Snowdon and Hatchie follow with sets before the main event, Sycco, takes the stage at 8pm.
Dusk brings an epic community-derived performance starring a six-metre tall gentle giant puppet and dozens of participants who costume-building workshops during the week.
Champion ice sculptor Kenji will also be hard at work outside House of FoW - the festival's pop-up spot for snacks, nightcaps and fire-side chats on the eastern bank of the lagoon - to bring an impressive piece to life from 6pm.
