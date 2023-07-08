Stories of Wagga from days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Mayor John Harding, who inspected the main street upgrade with council's engineering and technical services director Gary Wells, said he was pleased with the progress.
River to Rail Chairwoman Julie Hoy believes most business owners and motorists would like the new Baylis Street median strip removed.
Deregulation of the milk industry has resulted in Murrumbidgee Dairy Products' Riverina Fresh brand milk no longer being available at Woolworths.
Riverina One Nation candidate David Barton was officially endorsed at the Wagga Leagues Club this week.
The Wagga team won the division one teams competition at the Men's National Gymnastics Club Championship held at the Bolton Park stadium.
Wagga ALP branch president Col McPherson and endorsed ALP candidate for the seat of Riverina, Peter Hargreaves was pleased with the success of a trivia night which raised $1000 for their campaign.
Seven members of the Kapooka Band are leaving for China as part of a cultural exchange and birthday celebrations for the People's Liberation Army.
The manager of Katie's clothing store, Selena Williams, is concerned that Tongaboo Lane and the council's Peter Street car parks are unsafe because of poor lighting.
Mayor John Harding discussed the results of a community survey and the need for an Olympic Highway rest area at a meeting with members of the Uranquinty community.
Michael Bodey agreed to take on the role of secretary of the Wagga and District Cricket Association with president John Hodges.
Wagga City Council's proposed $4.2 million abattoir expansion development scheme has been approved with an increased kill at the abattoir to provide for 600 cattle per day.
Ashmont is to be enlarged by 400 Housing Commission Homes which will need 26,000 yards of kerbing and guttering to be provided.
Sister Bess Armstrong, the only female member ever, of the Wagga RSL sub-branch committee, is leaving Wagga and will be farewelled at a buffet dinner at the RSL Club.
A major tennis complex with 30 courts in the Bolton Park area could be developed following lengthy discussions between the Wagga Tennis Association and Wagga Lawn Tennis Club.
A Mount Austin High School team which included Stephen Mortimer beat the Combined Catholic High Schools team which included captain Greg Brentnall by 16 points to 10 to win the final of the Hardy Shield at Eric Weissel Oval.
Leading businessman and president of the North Wagga Australian Rules Club, Mr Bill McPherson died after falling from a boat on the Murrumbidgee River.
Michael Chamberlain and Charles Houen from South Wagga Apex Club presented a new motor mower and a new television set to Kurrajong School.
Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary treasurer, Mrs O Smith, who has held that office since 1942 told the annual general meeting that since 1942 the Auxiliary has raised $73,600 for the purchase of equipment and furnishings.
President Wal Blake told the 24th annual general meeting of the Wagga and District Bowling Association that all clubs needed good programs to attract their members to fill their greens and to bring new bowlers into the clubs.
The Wagga Lions Club changeover dinner was held at the Country Club with the incoming president, Mr Winston Fraser taking over from outgoing president, Mr Kevin Dykes.
Miss Lorrie Fromholtz was guest of honour at a party to celebrate her 21st birthday at the home of her parents, Mr and Mrs LJ Fromholtz of Higgins Avenue.
Frank Cook, Mr W Tomkins and Mr KW Wilson are pictured in the Daily Advertiser attending a monthly meeting of the Wagga Branch of the Insurance Institute.
Robyn Moore, 17, was selected from 90 debs who have made their debut in Riverina centres this year to be named Riverina Debutante of the Year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.