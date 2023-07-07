Wagga Heat will look to avenge an early season loss to St George White this weekend when they travel to Sydney for a double header.
The Heat went down to the side by seven points back in round two and Maloney said the rematch had been circled on the calendar for a fair few weeks.
"You look at all the games that we've had this year and that's the one we 100 per cent say we should've won," Maloney said.
"We were up quite convincingly at halftime, so that's been on our radar for a while.
"We are a good chance and as always if we play our style of basketball and execute what we want to then we put ourselves in a really good position."
Prior to playing White on Sunday the Heat first must get through St George Red on the Saturday evening and Maloney said there was very few similarities between the two sides.
"They both play a completely different style and that adds to the challenge," he said.
"St George Red really like to play up-paced and pressure the ball whereas St George White are the complete opposite and like to slow it down and get the game into the half court.
"But we are prepared for both and we've had a good week of training.
"We are excited to get there and get this weekend over and done with."
The Heat have yet to play the Red side this season and Maloney said they have studied game tape ahead of the clash against an opponent he highly respects.
"St George Red to me have been a team in recent years that have been a benchmark of mine," he said.
"They've always had a really good brand of basketball and they play a brand that I want our boys to strive towards.
"Each year they come in and they play the exact same brand of basketball and they run the same stuff.
"It's kind of easy to prepare for and we know what to expect, but it's just a matter of executing our game plan against that."
Following the calf injury to Joel Stankiewicz over the weekend and with Angus Lourey still over in the United States, Maloney said they would be making the road trip with a couple of development players.
"I think we will take 10," he said.
"We will take Ethan Drum who is one of our development players and also Corey Doyle who is a first year player for us.
"We tend to not usually take development players on the road but given the circumstances with the loss of Joel and also that it's a double header we sort of need to be prepared for anything.
"It's good that we will have a bit of depth."
