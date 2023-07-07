Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Ed Perryman is enjoying taking on a different challenge this season after finding a new home down back for the Demons.
Perryman had been one of the competitions most dangerous forwards over the past two seasons kicking 59 goals throughout 2021-22 which earnt him a spot on the half forward flank in both respective Riverina League Team of the Year's.
However he has added a couple more strings to his bow this year and spent time through all areas of the ground this season.
Perryman has enjoyed the new challenge and feels he has a bit more freedom to take the game on when playing off the half back flank.
"I've been moved around a little bit but the last couple of weeks I've settled in on the back flank and I've enjoyed that," Perryman said.
"I've kind of got the freedom to intercept and just go for it really and I'm enjoying that on the half back flank.
"It's obviously challenging up forward because you've got a bloke on you the whole game and you are basically get tagged the whole time.
"So it's been good to go on the back flank and just having a bit of freedom to go for it.
"But it's not bad being pretty flexible and going where the team needs me."
The Demons are hosting Narrandera this weekend at Crossroads Oval and the Eagles will be looking to make amends after going down to Collingullie by 124 points back in round one.
Perryman was predicting that the scoreline would be a lot closer the second time around and believed the Eagles would be putting up quite a fight.
"Obviously they are probably looking to bounce back after losing to Leeton last week," he said.
"So I reckon they'll come to Gullie to really give us a good test."
Despite the strong opening round win, the Demons then lost five of their next six which saw them down the bottom end of the ladder.
Perryman said that a mixture of injuries to key players and some inconsistent football had led to some disappointing performances.
"We had a few injuries especially to the Klemke boys (Matt and Jayden) who are pretty important to us and also a couple of others," he said.
"We also hadn't pressured the footy enough or competed for long enough.
"We had been a little bit inconsistent and we'd had some good quarters but then we'd just let ourselves down with 20 minutes of bad football and it was costing us some games."
The Demons have however found a touch of form in the past couple of weeks and have won their past two-straight including an impressive win against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on the road last weekend.
Perryman said it was good to grab a win over a strong opponent and that it was a much improved performance from the Demons.
"We come out firing last week and it was good to see," he said.
"We had the Klemke boys back and also a couple of important ins.
"We were real good in the first half, but kind of let it slip in the last quarter.
"But it was still pretty pleasing to have a 20-30 point lead for most of the game."
The Demons have made four changes ahead of the clash against the Eagles on Saturday with Dan Frawley, Fergus Inglis, Hugh Bent and Sam Durnan all returning to the side.
Josh Gunning, Monty Inglis, Riley Martyn and Harry Radley are the four that come out of the Demons side while the Eagles will welcome back Shaun Quilter for the clash.
