The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Good Samaritans help free driver after serious crash on Petersham Road, Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 7 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A DRIVER and passenger were taken to Wagga Base Hospital after what police called a "serious accident" in Leeton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.