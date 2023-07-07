A DRIVER and passenger were taken to Wagga Base Hospital after what police called a "serious accident" in Leeton.
The incident occurred about 10pm on Thursday, July 6 when a red-coloured Ford Falcon was travelling in a northerly direction on Petersham Road.
The 42-year-old male driver attempted to navigate a bend on the section of the road near the Fivebough Wetlands when the vehicle hit a safety rail on the side of the road while attempting to get around the curve in the road.
Detective Inspector Tim Clark said this caused the metal safety rail to dislodge from its foundations and bend backwards.
"The vehicle followed the length of the safety rail and landed on the driver's side, causing the driver's door to be ripped from the vehicle," he said.
"It went through a wire fence as well. Neighbours who heard the accident attended the scene and helped to free the driver.
"Police, VRA, Fire and Rescue and paramedics attended."
Personnel from the emergency services team were able to free the 42-year-old female passenger, who was also trapped following the crash.
Both the driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Wagga Base Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Detective Inspector Clark said police were now working to determine the cause with investigations into the incident ongoing.
