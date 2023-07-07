Visit Snowy Hydro Discovery Centre to discover how the Snowy Scheme and Snowy Hydro works Advertising Feature

While exploring the centre, visitors will also have the opportunity to discover the stories of the people who have contributed to Snowy Hydro's success. Pictures supplied.

Have you ever been curious about how the mighty Snowy Scheme and Snowy Hydro works? If so, then the Snowy Hydro Discovery Centre is the perfect destination for you.



This educational, multi-attraction facility offers a captivating experience that will answer all your questions about the Snowy Scheme, Snowy Hydro and renewable energy. With its wealth of information and interactive exhibits. It's a fun experience for the whole family.

One of the highlights of the centre is the state-of-the-art immersive theatre, where visitors can take a virtual flyover of the Snowy Mountains and witness the grandeur of the iconic and complex Snowy Scheme.



With a 14-metre-wide screen and floor projections, this virtual flight provides a breathtaking perspective of this engineering marvel. Sessions are held three times a day on weekdays and twice a day on weekends.

For those interested in understanding the current operations of Snowy Hydro, the centre offers real-time screens that display whether the company is generating electricity and which power stations are in operation.



As one of the largest generators in the National Electricity Market, Snowy Hydro plays a crucial role in the energy sector.

The Snowy 2.0 project, a pumped-hydro expansion mega project, represents the next exciting chapter for Snowy Hydro.



At the Discovery Centre, visitors can learn about the progress of this ambitious undertaking and even witness a three-metre model of the tunnel boring machine, complete with a moving cutterhead.

While exploring the centre, visitors will also have the opportunity to discover the stories of the people who have contributed to Snowy Hydro's success.



Former and current workers share their experiences, providing insights into life on the Snowy during the construction era from 1949 to 1974.



Archival photos and displays further transport visitors back in time, offering a fascinating glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of this monumental project.

Book your visit today for the theatre experiences and interpretative areas.

