Carey gets his Chantz in first grade for Kangaroos

After a whirlwind experience in his first grade debut last week, Chantz Carey is better prepared for his first chance in the Kangaroos starting line up.
Following a couple of false starts, Carey came off the bench last week to help Wagga club down Gundagai.
The 21-year-old had been an unused replacement a couple of times this season, but with early injuries to Charlie Barton and Jake Mascini he was quickly called into action.
"The last couple of weeks I've sat on the bench mainly if there was an injury to the backs," Carey said.
"I'd come straight out of the sheds after the ressies game and pretty much had to warm up and go straight back on.
"It was pretty full on."
Carey will start on the wing as Kangaroos look to hold onto the Challenge Cup in their clash with Young at Equex Centre on Sunday.
With the taste of first grade footy, he is looking forward to having a clearer role this time around.
"It was a lot quicker, which I was expecting, and it was a lot harder as well," Carey said.
"It's been a goal of mine for the last couple of years, I've been working pretty hard so it's pretty good to get my opportunity this weekend."
He feels he will be pretty prepared as Kangaroos try to continue their climb back up the compact Group Nine ladder knowing he'll start on the wing against Young.
Instead not really expecting to get the call up.
"I didn't really get much of a preparation last week so it will be good to have a training run before I rip in," Carey said.
Carey has been used in a number of different roles in reserve grade for the past couple of seasons.
However has impressed since shifting into fullback this year.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose is confident he can step up to the mark after almost playing two full games on Saturday.
He's looking forward to giving his shot.
"I don't think he missed during the pre-season and in reserve grade from the start of the season until now he's been improving each and been in their top three players each game," Rose said.
"He's been consistent."
Carey carries a famous sporting name in Wagga.
However he was never really interested in following uncle Wayne Carey's path in Australian rules.
"I did play when I was very young, around under 7s, but I didn't really like it too much and a lot of my mates were playing rugby so I started playing that," Carey said.
Carey's addition on the wing is one of two changes for Kangaroos with Casey Lynch coming into the centres for Jake Mascini.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
