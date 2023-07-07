The wonder of Wiradjuri country has been captured in award-winning fashion.
Riverina Local Land Services yesterday announced the winners of the Magic of Wiradjuri photography competition at a special NAIDOC Week event.
A stirring picture of a ring tree on Wiradjuri country earned Young High School's Ronald Jarvis the senior accolade.
Senior land services officer Greg Packer said ring trees were significant sites for Aboriginal people.
"In some areas, it means a boundary, like if you're going onto someone else's country - different tribal areas," he said.
"It also means a birthing place for women. So if you see a ring tree, that means women's business - stay away. The way they do it is they get the trees when they're very young, and they bend them into a circle and plait it."
This year, there were 81 entrants from 23 schools throughout the Riverina.
A self-portrait in Aboriginal accoutrements by Malia Wilesmith saw the Ganmain Public School student crowned the junior winner.
Other finalists on display included Connor Simpson from Griffith North Public School, Kiana Sant from Young High School, Jemima Nugent from Wagga Wagga Christian College, Corey Pye from Mt Austin High School, Charlotte Foster from Wagga Wagga Public School, and Skye Burnes from Brungle Public School.
LLS general manager Ray Willis said it was a tough job judging the competition.
"We had a very hard task picking winners this year - next year I'm not doing it," he said.
"You can see all of them are worthy of the top gong.
"The kids are just so imaginative with their cameras, way better than I'd do."
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said events like this gave him hope for the future of reconciliation.
"It's NAIDOC week, and there's a lot of discussion in our community around the voice and we're having a debate in the community. Sadly that debate can be not on the best of terms," he said.
"A competition like this restores my faith ... With Aboriginal culture, we have a great gift this nation has not recognised for many, many years."
"I think this competition and these pictures ... shows the strength we have in that gift, and we can celebrate that. I hope we don't lose that."
The finalists' work will be used in a variety of Local Landcare documents, and displayed in libraries around the Riverina over the next year.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
