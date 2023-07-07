Local activists have sprung into action to mobilise the yes campaign in the Riverina.
Nominally led by respected elder and Vietnam veteran Uncle Hewitt Whyman, the group is eager to provide the the community with what they say are the answers to the questions being raised by no campaigners.
The formation of the as-yet-unnamed group follows the passing of legislation in Federal Parliament that will see the country vote on whether an Indigenous Voice to Parliament should be added to the constitution.
The federal government has been criticised for not weighing in heavily enough on the campaign, but in Wagga, this group is more than happy to pick up the slack.
"We need someone to carry that voice throughout the region for the next few months," Uncle Hewitt said.
"This has lit a fire in my belly."
The proposed vote, likely to take place in October, will ask Australians to vote on the addition to the constitution:
In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:
The group's unofficial VIP - or voice information person - Judy-Ann Emberson is concerned about the level of misinformation about the proposal already circulating in the community.
She said the first order of business it to make sure that people's opinions are based on fact.
"We've all got questions," she said.
"The parliamentarians are going to produce pamphlets ... but they're It's up to us.
"It's been a groundswell of talking, which is a good thing."
Their first event is scheduled at the Civic Theatre on Monday. It seeks to answer questions from the community "without fear or favour", and set the parameters of the debate locally.
With 200 tickets already sold, they are expecting a substantial turnout.
If the event is a success, Uncle Hewitt said they might try to take it on the road, trying to generate more kitchen table conversations around the Riverina.
Vickie Burkinshaw said this was the point of events like the information night - to give people information and ideas to take home, and discuss with their friends, families and communities.
"The key thing is - each one, teach one," she said.
"We actually want to give people actions, to break down misinformation ... hold a coffee table talk, or a kitchen table talk.
"We have to reach out to the ones who are doubters - that would be my dream."
Other members of the campaign group include Aboriginal and Community Services Veteran Ron Lawler, deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon, WWCC Aboriginal community development officer Bernard Higgins, Councillor Dan Hayes, and Charles Sturt University director of external engagement, David Bardos.
"Murrayalalinya - Raise the voice again. We raised it in 1967, now it's time to raise it again," Uncle Hewitt said.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
