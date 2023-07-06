A busy Wagga roundabout is back open to traffic after weeks of partial closure following the discovery of a mystery object under the road.
There were peak-hour traffic disruptions at the roundabout at Johnston and Trail streets on June 22 after the intersection was closed due to concerns about the road's foundations.
On further investigation, council workers located a mysterious pipe-like wooden object, sitting above brickwork, buried beneath the road surface.
Director Infrastructure Services Warren Faulkner said after an investigation into the mysterious find, roadworks were given the green light to continue.
"The heritage consultant engaged to investigate the object discovered at the Trail Street / Johnston Street roundabout last month has determined the object is not of high local significance (or state)," Mr Faulkner said.
"As such, the consultant authorised council to resume and complete works on the roundabout."
The unexpected find came as council began nightworks to repair the road surface at the roundabout in mid-June.
Council general manager Peter Thompson has suggested the pipe-like object could be linked to early European settlement, while Wagga-based cultural heritage conservator Robert Cooke raised a different theory.
Mr Cooke has previously told The Daily Advertiser he is confident the timber found by workers is that of a ford from the 1870s - a footbridge which was created in a shallow part of a river or stream to allow people to walk or drive across it.
Mr Faulkner said nightworks were completed at the roundabout early on Friday morning.
"It is now fully open to traffic with line marking to be completed by Transport for NSW in accordance with their schedule," he said.
Meanwhile, the identity of the mysterious object will have to wait a little longer.
"A report regarding the object is expected at a later date," Mr Faulkner said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
