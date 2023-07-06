Two-year ban among Group Nine punishments

Another big round of punishments has been handed down after a second off-field incident in Group Nine.
A male spectator at the centre of a sideline brawl at Twickenham last month has been banned from attending any community rugby league games for two years.
A female spectator received a 20-week suspended sentence for her involvement in the incident while a 17-year-old was given a six-week suspension.
All three are from Queensland.
It stems from a matter, which police have become involved in, where a Brothers official was left bloodied after a scuffle following the Weissel Cup clash between Tumut and Brothers on June 4.
A Brothers under 18s player also received two separate suspensions totalling games.
Brothers have also been docked two points from the Weissel Cup. It leaves them in fifth place.
Both Tumut and Brothers clubs also received a $2000 suspended fine.
READ MORE
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe hopes the bans will send another message anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in the competition.
"There's an element of education that needs to happen within clubs and within our member base, both supporters and players, around what is to be tolerated and what is not," Hinchcliffe said.
"I think there's been a fairly strong message sent by the game administration recently around what will be tolerated.
"Further education is required as at the end of the day a lot of people love their footy, enjoy their footy and it's about making the environment safe for everybody.
"It's something we will continue to focus on as a collective."
It comes after 57 weeks worth of suspensions were handed out following an off-field incident at Nixon Park during the first grade clash between Temora and Southcity in May.
The Group Nine board is looking to help all clubs create better environments at their games.
"We're trying to help clubs with turning the dial off-field and on-field code of conduct behaviour," Hinchcliffe said.
"We appreciate what good looks like and we're working towards that as a collective."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.