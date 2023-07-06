The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Riverina town of Junee spared after major bank extends life of local branch

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Riverina community has been offered a temporary reprieve after one of the big four banks announced it has ruled out closing the town's last remaining bank for over three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.