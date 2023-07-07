Newly-appointed Lake Albert coach Rob Nicoll is looking forward to get cracking on the Bulls' pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 competition.
Nicoll said that he was grateful for the opportunity and that he was eager to start pre-season work involving strength and conditioning that would begin in the coming weeks.
"Yeah I can't wait to get started," Nicoll said.
"Obviously I've been talking to the club now for a little while about certain plans and things to put in place for this year.
"It's good that we now know what's going on and I just can't wait to get started.
"We will start some pre-season work around some strength and conditioning on the 17th of July and then we probably won't starting hitting balls and doing skill work until mid August.
"Cricket is a very long season so you don't want to do too much skill work or burnout too early.
"You want to load up on some strength and conditioning early and then maintain that throughout the season."
Nicoll has an impressive coaching resume behind him that includes being head coach of the male and female Riverina Academies.
While acknowledging there was already a very solid base to build off, Nicoll said there was a couple of things that he'd like to implement at the Bulls.
"To be honest there's already a fantastic culture there within the club," he said.
"They were having 40-50 numbers at training which is huge and we've obviously got some new nets here and they will definitely need all four.
"But maybe just some little things around game awareness and maybe a different approach to the game.
"I've got a bit of experience and done some work around the technical aspect of the game which is not really my strength but it's more around how many than the how.
"Just working on that mental approach to the game would be one thing that I'd like to implement, but not a lot needs to be changed to be honest."
Although finishing fifth last season with just the two wins, Nicoll admitted that continuing the development of their junior players was a more pressing goal than an end of season result.
"I suppose goal setting in cricket is really difficult," he said.
"If you wanted a broad approach then playing finals would be fantastic, but the beauty of cricket is that you play at different grounds every week and against different opposition so things change.
"They've got a really strong junior base here and really it's about developing those young kids to go to the next level and up skilling.
"If you do that then you'll play finals anyway."
Bulls president Nathan Brookes said it was fantastic to have Nicoll on board as club coach to help foster the strong junior base at Lake Albert.
"It's a piece of the puzzle and having someone like Bobby and his coaching prowess on board just helps foster our club," Brookes said.
"We've got a really strong junior base and Bobby comes in with a wealth of experience coaching juniors at a Riverina, Northern Riverina and Wagga level.
"The expertise that he brings with him will actually help that and we want to make our club a destination club and having those juniors stay around.
"You can see that in our first and second grade sides last year that we are a young club and that's only going to be a better thing for us moving forward."
