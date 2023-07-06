Charlton trainer Shane Sanderson is hoping his trip to Riverina Paceway will be worthwhile.
Sanderson made the five-hour journey to Wagga on Thursday for Sweet Agenda and Catalpa Rescue's return to the track.
Catalpa Rescue was second in the Bathurst Gold Chalice in his last start while Sweet Agenda won her only race at Menangle three starts back.
Utilising daughter Abby's concession claim as well as the three-year-old claim only available in NSW, Sanderson thought it was the ideal place to start both their preparations.
"It's one of the main reasons as well as the little better prizemoney as well," Sanderson said.
"We think they both should give a good account of themselves."
Sweet Agenda is drawn three in the HRNSW Guaranteed Ladyship Pace (2270m) while Catalpa Rescue is the only horse on the second row in the Tasco Petroleum Pace (1740m).
With five wins from his 12 starts, plus a second at group two level, Sanderson expects there are bigger things for Catalpa Rescue.
"We think he's a pretty nice horse and will be contesting bigger racing than (Friday) that's for sure," Sanderson said.
"We'll have to see the tempo of the race as he's pretty versatile.
"He's won from in front, come from behind and won from parked out positions."
The first of 10 races is at 12.20pm.
