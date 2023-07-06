The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Shane Sanderson out to strike in Wagga

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 6 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlton trainer Shane Sanderson, pictured with 2017 Wagga Pacers Cup winner Chantrey, is chasing more success in the city on Friday.
Charlton trainer Shane Sanderson, pictured with 2017 Wagga Pacers Cup winner Chantrey, is chasing more success in the city on Friday.

Charlton trainer Shane Sanderson is hoping his trip to Riverina Paceway will be worthwhile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.