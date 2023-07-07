TALENTED Charles Sturt University (CSU) footballer Max Findlay says the Bushpigs have 'nothing to lose' as they prepare to take on second-placed Northern Jets on Saturday.
The Bushpigs welcome the Jets to Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday as they look to extend the club's best winning run in more than 20 years.
CSU have won five on the trot for the first time since the club's premiership year in 2001, moving to fourth spot on the Farrer League ladder in the process.
Findlay, last year's best and fairest winner at CSU, believes the winning streak is a byproduct of stability in the playing group over the past three years.
"We've had a pretty similar group over the last three years since I've been here at least and I feel like we're starting to gel a bit," Findlay said.
"With the uni, it's a pretty quick turnover with players usually but it's changed a little bit over the last few years, more people have hung around so having the same group, we've started to gel a bit and we've sort of found ways to win games in bad situations as well.
"Last week against North Wagga the score was 18 to 13 and even though we played average, we still found a way to win. I think two years ago we would have rolled over and probably lost but I think we've maturing a bit as a side and gelling a bit more, which is good."
Northern Jets had been the form side of the competition over the past month but their own winning streak was ended with a three-point loss to Marrar last weekend.
With CSU's confidence riding high, Findlay believes it's a good time to take on the Jets test.
"After winning five in a row and being a younger side, it puts us full of confidence and we've got nothing to lose against them," he said.
"If we throw everything we have at them, there's no way that we can't win, it's not as if they're unbeatable. They've obviously lost two games and they lost to Marrar, who we came very close to beating.
"Obviously them coming off us a loss helps us I think, and hopefully if it's wet at the same time, it might slow them down a bit. They're a fairly bigger-bodied side so it will be a physical game I'd imagine.
"If we play our best footy, we know we're a chance of beating them so if we can turn up on the day, we'll be confident. We've just got to play our best footy, the same as any other week I suppose, treat it as any other game."
Findlay has been named up forward for CSU on Saturday, a position he has become familiar with since about midway through last season.
His versatility however is a strength with the Bushpigs already having used him in attack, in the ruck and through the midfield this year.
"I've been thrown around a little bit playing down forward and that. I personally don't think I'm playing anywhere near as good of footy as I played last year," Findlay said.
"I don't really mind where I play that much to be honest. I like playing in the midfield, it's fun, I've always played there through my juniors and that's where I'm most familiar with.
"I like playing down forward but I'm just probably not as good there, I don't know."
