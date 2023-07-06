HSC students descended on Wagga's Charles Sturt University campus this week as it hosted a series of free lectures to help with their end of school exams.
The lectures, run by HSC exam markers, was open to all Year 12 students and covered english, mathematics and chemistry across three days of classes.
On Thursday, students turned their attention to chemistry with a series of lectures given by retired Sydney teacher and HSC marker Malcolm Hooper.
Across the day, Mr Hooper covered a range of chemistry topics from acid-base reactions to organic chemistry, drivers of chemical reactions and the properties and structure of matter.
TRAC HSC student Katherine Scott attended the chemistry lectures and said they were a great help.
"It has been very helpful to go over everything, especially content from the start of the year, because it's been so long since we did that," Miss Scott said.
"It's also been really useful to get this opportunity to nail down anything we're unsure of."
Miss Scott hopes to study at CSU next year and has already been offered a place through the Charles Sturt Advantage early entry program.
"I'm planning to do veterinary science, but I've already got an early entry into animal science as a back up," she said.
Miss Scott hopes to pursue a career as a vet and said she's always had a love for animals.
"The regions are where vets are most needed at the moment, so that's where I'll probably go," she said.
CSA coordinator Jordan Stewart said the program has seen a large increase in attendance in the past 12 months.
There has been an almost 90 per cent increase in attendance since last year," Mr Stewart said.
Out of the free lecture series, Mr Stewart said the most popular subject is usually english.
"That's because it's the only mandatory [subject] for all Year 12 students," he said.
Mr Stewart said free lunch and afternoon tea is also provided to students taking part in the sessions.
He said the CSA program, which is open to CSU students who have received early entry offers, also provides a lot of other support measures for those about to complete HSC.
"We have a monthly newsletter that those students receive that has tips and tricks from academics and HSE markers," Mr Stewart said.
"It also features a range of pointers on how to go well in Year 12 and how to be prepared for university."
For more information on the CSA program go to: https://study.csu.edu.au/study-options/pathways/charles-sturt-advantage
HSC written exams will start on October 11 with English and finish with Food Technology on November 3.
